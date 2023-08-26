DCW Issues Notice to Police Over Rapes in Hotels in Shahdara

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to city police in connection with two separate incidents of alleged sexual assault with two minor girls in Jagatpuri area of Shahdara.

The panel said it has been informed that two persons in two separate incidents sexually assaulted two 15-year-old girls several times in a hotel.

In both these cases, FIRs have been registered at PS Jagatpuri, it said.

The panel through its letter asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) to provide details of action taken against the hotel where the incidents took place.

It has sought to know whether the accused as well as the owner/manager of the hotel have been arrested.

It has asked the police to provide a list of all FIRs registered in the district since January 2018 till date in which minors and women were sexually assaulted in hotels.

"Please inform the status of each of these cases. Please inform the details of steps taken by Delhi Police against hotels wherein cases of sexual assault against minors are registered, (sic)," it said.