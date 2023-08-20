Delhi: Women And Child Development Dept Officer Booked for Raping Friend's Minor Daughter

A senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department allegedly raped his friend’s 14-year-old daughter over several months. Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the senior official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

According to reports, the girl is a class 12th student, who lost her father in 2020. After her father’s death, the accused brought her to his home.

It is alleged that the accused raped her several times between 2020 and 2021. When the teen became pregnant, the accused told his wife, who, allegedly asked their son to get medicines and the pregnancy was terminated at home, the minor told the police.

“As his wife also aided him in the act and did not report the matter to the police, we have added Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR against his wife," a source was quoted by IANS as saying.