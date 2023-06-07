Trends :Mumbai MurderMira Road Murder CaseDiabetes & ObesityOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Deal with Aggrieved People Sensitively, Solve Complaints in Mission Mode: UP CM to Officers

Deal with Aggrieved People Sensitively, Solve Complaints in Mission Mode: UP CM to Officers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also advised field officials to spend at least one hour every day for public hearings

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 19:25 IST

Lucknow, India

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo/ANI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo/ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed government officials to deal with aggrieved people sensitively and ensure that their complaints are solved in mission mode.

He also advised field officials to spend at least one hour every day for public hearings.

Reviewing the functioning of different departments with all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries regarding disposal of complaints, the chief minister said the integrated grievance redressal system is an effective medium for easy redressal of people's complaints.

It should be ensured that applications received on the integrated grievance redressal system are disposed of on a priority basis, he said.

Advertisement

"Understand the emotional state of the aggrieved person, respect their sentiment and deal with it with utmost sensitivity. The satisfaction of the complainant and his feedback will be the benchmark for officers' performance.

"Officers should ensure that the problems of the common people are solved by giving top priority to public hearings and conducting them in mission mode," Adityanath said.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • He asked all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to visit all divisions in the state in the next two months and review the public welfare schemes of their department.

    "Get the pending complaints resolved immediately and fix accountability. After the visit, submit your report to the chief minister's office," Adityanath said and stressed that there should be no exploitation of outsourced employees.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 07, 2023, 19:25 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 19:25 IST
    Read More