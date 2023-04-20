Death of Rashtriya Rifles Jawans in Poonch: It Was A Terror Attack, Confirms Army

At least five Rashtriya Rifles soldiers were burnt alive after a vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday. Now the Army has confirmed it was a terror attack.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," an official statement said.

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area have lost their lives, it added.

“Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri and is under treatment. Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators. Further details are being ascertained," it said.

Sources had earlier told News18 that this could be a terror attack.

Top police sources had said that bullet cases had been found on the spot. Some bullets possibly hit the vehicle and there may have been an ambush, they added.

