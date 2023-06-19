Death Toll in Cuddalore Accident Rises to 4, Tamil Nadu CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Solatium

The toll in the road accident involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, rose to four and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the families who lost their kin in the collision.

The front portion of the two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident that took place at Melpattampakkam in Panruti, Cuddalore district.

According to police, the initial reports indicated that the front right tyre of the Cuddalore bound bus burst at Melpattampakkam and the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with another private bus coming in the opposite direction and bound for Tiruvannamalai.

A few passengers were thrown off their seats due to the impact of the collision. Immediately after the mishap, members of the public and police rushed to the spot and helped the injured reach the hospital.

The driver of the Cuddalore-bound bus Angalamani, driver of the Tiruvannamalai-bound bus Murugan and two passengers died and nearly 28 persons have been injured said police. Expressing anguish over the accident in Nellikuppam police limits, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to hear the news of the death of four persons.