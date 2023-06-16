Debit Card-Sized Phone, Camera & A 'Maha' Scam: How Chinese Tech Jeopardised Mumbai Police Exam

The recent Mumbai Police recruitment exam has turned out to be a major test for the personnel as probe has revealed that several candidates used Chinese technology based gadgets to cheat in the written test.

Last month, Mumbai Police held a written exam for 7,076 posts of constable. A total of 5.81 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and after the physical test, two lakh candidates qualified for the written exam. Considering the number of vacancies and eligible candidates for the written test, Mumbai Police worked out a formula through which only 83,743 candidates were eligible for the final written test. Of these, 78,522 candidates appeared on May 7 for the written exam at 215 centres across Mumbai. Mumbai Police also deployed 1,246 officials at the centres for smooth functioning of the exam as well as 5,975 personnel to ensure security.

However, at one of the exam centres, the supervisor observed that a candidate was busy writing answers without referring to the exam paper. Upon inspection, police recovered a mobile phone shaped like a debit card, a button camera on the candidate’s shirt and an electronic earbud.

To dig deeper into the racket, Mumbai Police deployed three teams and arrested 25 people, including aspirants, from different parts of the state.

According to Mumbai Police, a few of those arrested were not genuine candidates but their main job was to click pictures of the question paper and send it to an accomplice who would then solve the questions and relay the answers to candidates who had paid them money for the job.

Police said the accused hid the debit card-sized phone in their pocket and the mini earbud with Bluetooth connectivity was kept deep inside the ear due to which they were not caught during frisking at the exam centre. The scamsters then placed the question paper in front of them at the correct angle and used the button camera attached to their shirt to click perfect pictures. The camera was also equipped to send the pictures to the backend team.