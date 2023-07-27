Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » Debt-ridden Farmer Writes Letter to Maharashtra CM, Says Suicide Only Option if No Help Received

Debt-ridden Farmer Writes Letter to Maharashtra CM, Says Suicide Only Option if No Help Received

The farmer claimed that he has been receiving notices from the bank and facing mental harassment for not being able to repay the loan

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 11:36 IST

Aurangabad, India

Maha CM Eknath Shinde meeting farmers in Nashik earlier in April. (Representative File: PTI)
Maha CM Eknath Shinde meeting farmers in Nashik earlier in April. (Representative File: PTI)

A farmer from Hingoli in Maharashtra facing a debt of around Rs 20 lakh has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking a compensation for his crop losses and said if he does not get it, he will have no option but to commit suicide.

Gajanan Narayan Awchar, hailing from Sapatgaon in Sengaon taluka of Hingoli, in his letter written to the CM on July 23 said he has pomegranate plantation over a hectare of land.

The farmer claimed he has not been able to sell the produce in any market since the COVID-19 pandemic and the crop infections since two years have increased the losses to Rs 50 lakh.

Advertisement

In the letter submitted to the chief minister’s secretariat on July 24, Awchar claimed he has no means to earning to sustain his family comprising five members as he has a debt of nearly Rs 5 lakh from a bank and Rs 15 lakh from another financial institution.

The farmer also claimed he has been receiving notices from the bank and facing mental harassment for not being able to repay the loan.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • "The government should compensate, or else there is no way left for me but to commit suicide," he said in the letter.

    If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 27, 2023, 11:36 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 11:36 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App