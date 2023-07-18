Pak ‘PUBG Lover’ Seema Haider’s Endgame: Love Actually or Life of Spy? ATS to Probe | Exclusive

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police will question Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, 30, who entered India illegally in May, and her Indian partner Sachin Meena, 22, for the second time, according to sources from the agency.

Haider and Meena have been taken to the ATS facility, sources added. “She will be questioned about her travel to Dubai, Nepal and India," sources said. “The ATS is keen to understand that if she is uneducated, how did she manage this type of travel and property sale alone without any support?"

The ATS wants to rule out the role of her uncle or Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in her positioning in India. The agency also wants to know if she is a Fidayeen source for any agency or terror group, said sources.

Advertisement

The ATS also wants to check if Haider’s target was the new airport or UP CM Yogi Adityanath, said sources.

‘A HINDU NOW, WANT TO STAY IN INDIA’: HAIDER MET MEENA on PUBG, CAME WITH HER 4 KIDS

Haider entered India, along with her four children, in a bus from Nepal to live with Meena in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The couple first got in touch in 2019 over online game PUBG.

On July 4, Haider was arrested by local police for entering India illegally and Meena was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, they were both granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together with her four children in a house in the Rabupura area.

ALSO READ | Pak Woman Enters India Illegally with 4 Kids to Meet Her ‘PUBG’ Friend in Noida; Detained

Advertisement

During her interactions with the media, Haider said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Meena in India only. She also claimed to have converted to Hinduism.

In Pakistan, Haider’s family and neighbours told PTI that they do not want her to return.

Advertisement

THE AFTERMATH: HINDU TEMPLE ATTACKED, PROTEST & THREAT OF 26/11-LIKE ATTACK

A gang of dacoits attacked a Hindu temple and adjoining homes belonging to Hindus with rocket launchers in the Kashmore area of Southern Sindh province on Sunday, a police officer said. There was no loss of life in the attack. The attack came days after dacoits in the Kashmore and Ghotki riverine areas threatened violence at Hindu places of worship and its community members in retaliation to Haider moving to India.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the UP ATS arrested a suspected agent of ISI in Lucknow on charges of supplying “vital information about defence establishments" to his handlers in the neighbouring country.

ALSO READ | Caller Warns of 26/11-Like Terror Attack if Pak National Seema Haider Did Not Return Home

Haider’s questioning also comes at a time when a little-known right-wing fringe group in Greater Noida has threatened a protest if Haider is not evicted from the country “within 72 hours". In a purported video posted on social media that surfaced Monday, a man who identified himself as the national president of the group claimed that “Seema is a spy" and “part of some conspiracy" against the country.