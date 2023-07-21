Decomposed Body of Man Found Dead in House in Delhi’s Mehrauli

Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsMaharashtra PoliticsSeema HaiderRain Today
The deceased has been identified as Varun Prakash Singh, a resident of Panchvati Apartment, ward number-2 in Mehrauli, they said

PTI

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 00:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Singh was alone and the house, which was locked from inside, they said.(Representative image: News18)
The decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was found in his house in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Varun Prakash Singh, a resident of Panchvati Apartment, ward number-2 in Mehrauli, they said.

A crime team has been called to the spot and after inspection, the body will be sent to the mortuary, police said.

Singh was alone and the house, which was locked from inside, they said.

    • Prima facie, it does not look like a murder as of now, police said, adding that action under 174 CRPC is being taken.

    Further action will be taken on the basis of autopsy report, police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 21, 2023, 00:19 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 00:25 IST
