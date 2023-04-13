Decongesting Mumbai: Chheda Nagar Flyover, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Ramp Now Open

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inaugurated a flyover at Chheda Nagar and an east-west arm of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) in Mumbai.

Built at a cost of Rs 94 crore, the 1.21 km-long flyover connects GMLR to Thane-bound lanes on Eastern Express Highway. The opening of the flyover has come as a relief to motorists and is likely to smoothen traffic from Amar Mahal towards Mankhurd as well as Thane. It is one of the flyovers were planned in the area.

Last year in March, an elevated road was opened for public connecting North-South Chheda Nagar flyover to Amar Mahal flyover. Another flyover will come up in Chheda Nagar later this year, Times of India reported.

Metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas said more than 60,000 vehicles use the Chheda Nagar stretch.

Chheda Nagar junction was a traffic bottleneck, making motorists to wait for around 20 -30 minutes on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road before entering the Eastern Express Highway to travel towards Thane.

For those using CST road-BKC junction, the opening of the east-west arm SCLR extension between Kapadia Nagar and Vakola Mallah has come a big relief.

The cost of SCLR extension project is pegged at Rs 415 crore. The working connecting SCLR to Vakola junction is yet to be completed is likely to be open for public by December.

Shinde said the flyover will make it easier to travel from the eastern suburbs to the western suburbs.

