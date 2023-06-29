Deep Digging, Storm Water Drain: What Led to Cracks Near Magathane Metro Station in Mumbai

In the light of landslides at an excavation site in Borivali East, which resulted in sinking of the road along the Western Expressway Highway and cracks near Magathane metro station, a joint inspection was conducted by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the sight to ensure the uninterrupted and safe operations of the metro system.

During the inspection, it was found that the chamber of the storm water drain near Entry Exit 2 of Magathane Metro Station was in close proximity to the foundation of the stairs and escalator. Unfortunately, due to a deep excavation carried out by a private builder adjacent to the drain chamber, the collapse of the surrounding soil has damaged the chamber wall. This has led to storm water flowing into the builder’s excavation area, posing a potential risk of further collapse to the drain chamber and the foundation of the stairs and escalator.

To ensure the safety of passengers and the overall integrity of the metro system, a precautionary measure has been taken and the Dahisar side entry and exit of Magathane station on Metro Line 7 have been temporarily closed. It is important to note that the incident has not affected the normal operations of the metro services.

MMRDA and BMC are actively implementing remedial measures to prevent any further soil collapse. The BMC has issued a stop work notice and an FIR has been registered against the builder. Continuous monitoring and necessary actions are being taken by the MMRDA and MMMOCL to address the situation effectively.

“A prompt response to the situation is vital to prevent further damage, as MMRDA, and MMMOCL and BMC senior officials have carried out the joint inspection. We have concluded that there is no risk to the operation of metro services. We are working closely with the BMC and the builder to implement remedial measures and ensure the safety and stability of the storm water drain chamber, as well as the foundation of the stairs and escalator at Magathane station," said Sanjay Mukherjee, Chairman & Managing Director, MMMOCLD.

To prevent any additional damage, authorities have considered some action such as bypassing and repairing the storm water drain chamber to restore its functionality and prevent further water flow into the excavation area. Backfilling of the entire stretch to create a natural slope and enhance stability, thereby mitigating the risk of further collapse.