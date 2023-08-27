Defence Minister Likely to Attend North Tech Symposium in Jammu Next Month

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to attend the North Tech Symposium here next month, officials said on Sunday. More than 150 vendors are expected to showcase their military equipment in the three-day event starting September 11.

The defence ministry is likely to undertake a two-day tour of the Jammu region from September 12 to inaugurate a bridge over river Devak in Samba district besides 74 other projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), including airstrips and tunnels, along the northern and western borders. Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said the symposium to be held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu is a technology showcase event that provides an efficacious platform for army industry participation with an intent to interface directly with the end user and create awareness about contemporary technologies and equipment that can be exploited to meet operational and logistic requirements of the army’s northern command.