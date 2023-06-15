Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Defence Ministry Approves Predator Drone Deal With US, Final Nod to be Given By Cabinet Committee on Security

Defence Ministry Approves Predator Drone Deal With US, Final Nod to be Given By Cabinet Committee on Security

The acquisition proposal will now have to follow a procedure after which it will have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, sources said

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 15:25 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone. (Reuters)
File photo of a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone. (Reuters)

Amid preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, the Defence Ministry on Thursday approved the deal for acquiring the Predator (MQ-9 Reaper) drones from America for which the final decision would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

“The deal for the Predator drones was given approval by the Defence Acquisition Council [DAC] meeting today. The acquisition proposal will now have to follow a procedure after which it will have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security," news agency ANI quoted defence sources as saying.

The DAC is said to be the highest body in the Defence Ministry to take decisions on acquisitions. All high value acquisitions are given final approval by the CCS.

The Indian Navy is the lead agency for the deal in which 15 drones will be going to the maritime force for surveillance operations in its area of responsibility, the ANI report said.

The three services also have plans of going in for same type of medium altitude and long endurance drones from indigenous sources.

The deal comes ahead of PM Modi’s scheduled to visit the US from June 21 to 24, during which US President Joe Biden will host him at the White House.

    • PM Modi during his visit will become the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

    (With ANI inputs)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 15:19 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 15:25 IST
