Defying All Odds, Specially-abled Girl from Hooghly Secures 100% Marks in College

A specially-abled student from West Bengal’s Hooghly has set an inspiring example by scoring 100% marks in her LLB degree course examination. Kankabati Malik, a resident of Tantipara in Khanakul war pursuing the course at Burdwan University.

This extraordinary achievement by a girl from a remote village is underscored by her relentless determination. Kankabati has been fighting against numerous challenges since losing her father when she was just one year and four months old. Living with an 80% disability, it is difficult for her to walk. She even has to study by writing with both her hands and feet.

Poverty has been a constant presence in her life. Her house still has a leaky roof, and food is not always available. Kankabati’s mother, Bhagirathi Malik, worked tirelessly to raise her daughter. She sold paddy and worked as a daily wage worker and a maid to provide for her family.

Advertisement

65-year-old Bhagirathi continues to work to ensure Kankabati can pursue her education. “My struggle has been real since I lost my husband. No one helped me. Neither from my family nor from my husband’s family. I did everything to arrange square meals for the four of us. I have three daughters. From selling paddy to working as a maid. And also I arranged money for my younger daughter’s education. But now my body has become weak. So, I can’t work much," she said.

Kankabati’s primary goal now is to obtain a master’s degree. However, the financial requirements pose a significant challenge. The deadline for university admission is April 25, and many well-wishers, including college teachers, are supporting her.

Jasimuddin Sheikh, a social worker from Gopalnagar in Khanakul, has been a long-time witness to Kankabati’s struggle and has provided assistance whenever possible.

He said, “If many more people stood by Kankabati, then her fight would be easy. In the coming days, her wishes, and her dreams will be fulfilled. Her mother’s struggle, inhuman toil will be fruitful."

Kankabati Malik shared, “Since childhood, I have been struggling. I lost my father at a very young age. I have two older sisters who are already married. My eldest sister has been missing for the last 1-2 years. My mother and I try hard to survive. We didn’t have electricity a few days back, but after the initiative of Jasimuddin Sheikh, we got electricity. After passing LLB, now I want to pursue LLM. Subhashish Bhattacharya of Konnagar, along with Jasimuddin Sheikh, has offered to help me out with my further studies."

Read all the Latest India News here