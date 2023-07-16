Delhi: 10 People Stuck in Lift At South-Ex Night Club Rescued After 10 Hours

Ten people remained stuck in the lift of a nightclub in Delhi’s South Extension for about 10 hours before they were safely rescued after a tough operation that went on for hours.

As per ANI, the fire department, which conducted a tough operation, received a call at 6.40 am on Sunday stating that some clubgoers were stuck inside the lift of a club in South Ex for over 10 hours.

“A fire call was received from South ex about 10 people stuck in a lift, coming from the club. Code Club, Khanna Jewellers, south extension metro station, New Delhi. The team returned from rescue call and reports that 10 persons were rescued safely from a lift by DFS," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, tweeted.

Upon receiving the call, the fire department immediately rushed to the spot with fire tenders and rescue tender teams. To get inside, the rescue officials broke the glass of the building’s window to rescue people inside.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the individuals who were trapped inside the left reached the club for a late-night party. Initially, they attempted to open the lift using the key but were unsuccessful, India Today reported.