Delhi: 2 Dead, 6 Injured As Wall of Under-construction Building Collapses in Okhla

In an unfortunate incident, two workers were killed and six others sustained serious injuries after the basement wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Phase 2 area on Thursday. The fire department received information about the incident at 4:55 pm following which three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The incident took place when excavation work to construct a basement was underway at the site, located at Sanjay Colony, Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said, adding that eight persons got injured in the incident and were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where two of them — Raman (18) and Mintu (50) — were declared brought dead.

Of the remaining injured, three workers — Gulshan (28), Devender (33) and Nitish (23) — are under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, while three others — Arun (22), Nirmal (23) and Jaldhar (50) — sustained injuries in the incident.

The documents of the building, including construction permission, are being verified and a case is being lodged under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the construction work was authorised and the building plan was sanctioned.

Several people turned up at the incident spot to look for their relatives or friends as it was reported that a total of 13 people were involved in the excavation work that was underway in the basement of the site.