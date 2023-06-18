Two women were shot dead on Sunday in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti area by unidentified assailants. The accused have now been held by Delhi Police and the investigation is underway. They have been identified as Arjun and Micheal and reportedly had a monetary dispute with the victims’ brother.

According to the preliminary investigation, the case seems to be related to a money settlement issue. The deceased have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29).

According to the police, they received a PCR call at around 4:40 am at RK Puram police station and the complainant stated that some people have shot the caller’s sisters at Ambedkar Basti.

Acting on the complaint, the police staff rushed to the spot to find two ladies Pinky and Jyoti were shot by unidentified men. The women were later shifted to SJ Hospital in Delhi.

“It seems that assailants came for the victim’s brother primarily, but shot the two girls after they didn’t find him. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Further probe underway," said Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took stock of the incident and expressed condolences to the family.

The chief minister also took on Centre about the law and order condition and Delhi and wrote that people in the national capital feel unsafe.

“Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May his soul rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people who have to handle the law and order of Delhi, instead of fixing the law and order, are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government. Today, if Delhi’s law and order were under the AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest," Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also condemned the killing of two women in the RK Puram area and also slammed the law and order situation in the capital.