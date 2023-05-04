Delhi: 22 Children Fall Unconscious During Birthday Celebration At Govt School After Pepper Spray Goes Off

As many as 22 students were rushed to the hospital after they fell unconscious during the birthday celebration of a teacher in a south Delhi school on Wednesday. The incident happened at a government-run school in Mehrauli when a pepper spray went off after it was mistaken for a deodorant.

The unconscious students were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where they have been kept under observation, police said.

“Information was received that some school students became unconscious and they were rushed to the hospital. Police officials have reached Safdarjung Hospital where the students were under treatment," a police officer said.

The officer said that as per prima facie, the incident happened after a pepper spray went off after it was mistaken for a deodorant.

Further probe was underway, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

