Delhi: 24-yr-old Man Stabbed to Death, Friend Injured in 'Tussle Over Area Supremacy'; 2 Held

Delhi: 24-yr-old Man Stabbed to Death, Friend Injured in 'Tussle Over Area Supremacy'; 2 Held

Police said the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the victime, had frequent tussles with him over supremacy in the area and a heated argument over the same triggered the incident

Published By: Oindrila Mukherjee

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 21:21 IST

New Delhi, India

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the accused were nabbed from near a railway line in Ganesh Nagar. Two juveniles were also apprehended. (Representational Image: PTI/File)
DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the accused were nabbed from near a railway line in Ganesh Nagar. Two juveniles were also apprehended. (Representational Image: PTI/File)

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while his friend was injured by two youths over personal enmity in east Delhi’s Mandawali, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Ansh and Punit aged 19, have been arrested while two juveniles were apprehended, they said. According to police, on Saturday night, when Abhishek Gupta (24) and his friend Anurag Shukla (22) reached the Ganesh Nagar complex, a group of people accosted them and threatened Gupta. The argument escalated and they stabbed Gupta. When Shukla tried to intervene, he was also stabbed twice, they said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Gupta was referred to another hospital where he succumbed to injuries later, a senior police officer said. Deputy commissioner of police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said Ansh and Punit were nabbed from near a railway line in Ganesh Nagar. On their instance, two juveniles involved in the incident were apprehended.

Two knives and clothes worn by the accused during the crime were recovered, she said. Ansh and Punit, who lived in the same neighbourhood as Gupta, had frequent tussles with him over supremacy in the area and a heated argument over the same triggered Saturday’s incident, police said.

Based on Shukla’s statement, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 01, 2023, 20:49 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 21:21 IST
