Delhi: 26-year-old Man Shot Dead at House in Fatehpur Beri Area Over Mistaken Identity

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at his house in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area over mistaken identity, police said on Sunday.

The accused also got injured after he was beaten by the victim’s family members, they said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 9.45 pm on Saturday.

Police reached the spot at Harswroop Colony, Fatehpur Beri, and found that an injured Rahul was already taken to a hospital through his private vehicle, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

Accused Karan Singh (39), a resident of Harswroop Colony, Fatehpur Beri, too was found in an injured condition at the spot and three live cartridges were recovered from him. He was also sent to the hospital, the DCP added.

Chowdhary said that information was received about two injured persons — Rahul and Vicky — from the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The senior police officer added that Rahul was declared dead during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Inquiry revealed that injured persons were sitting on chairs on the porch of their house with their brother Jai Kishan and father Ram Kishan. Around 9.30 pm, Karan came there with a country-made pistol and fired at Rahul from behind and ran away, Chowdhary said.

His father and brother Vicky chased and caught Karan Singh outside their house and beat him up. A country-made pistol, one empty cartridge and one motorcycle were recovered from the spot. In this process, Vicky, 24, also got injured, she said.