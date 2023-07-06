Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Delhi: 3 Killed, 8 Injured After Van Jumps Road Divider & Collides With Bus | WATCH

Delhi: 3 Killed, 8 Injured After Van Jumps Road Divider & Collides With Bus | WATCH

A Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with a DTC bus coming from the other side

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 19:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the accident that took place in North Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Screengrab of the accident that took place in North Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured after a van collided with a DTC bus, damaging both the vehicles on flyover in northeast Delhi on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident took place near the  Loni Gol Chakkar in Jyoti Nagar on Wednesday at 12:30 PM.

A Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with a DTC bus coming from the other side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nandnagri, while the Eeco van was going in the opposite direction, Tirkey added.

The Maruti Taxi had 11 people travelling in it.

The injured were rushed to GTB hospital where 3 people were declared dead while eight others are being treated.

Impact of the accident was such that both the vehicles were mangled and damaged," the police said.

One of the deceased was identified as Savita (55) while two others have yet to be identified, the police said, adding that they were both males.

The injured have been identified as — Nitesh (25), his two sisters aged 14 and 9, Nand Kishore Chowdhary (45), his wife Reena (42), his 14-year-old son, driver of the Eeco van Moti Singh (35) and Manzoor Ansari (35), news agency PTI said.

One of the injured’s mother-in-law Savita had succumbed to injuries.

    • A case under relevant sections of the IPC is being registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station and further investigation is in progress.

    With PTI inputs 

    first published: July 06, 2023, 19:53 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 19:53 IST
