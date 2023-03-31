Delhi: 6 Shastri Nagar Residents Killed as Mosquito Coil Turns Room into Gas Chamber

At least six people of a family, including a toddler, were found dead in their house in Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Friday morning. As per prima facies, the deceased died due to suffocation, police said.

As per police, the initial investigation suggested that the burning mosquito coil had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night. “The toxic fumes caused house inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation," said an official.

A total of nine people were present in the house when the incident happened. While six were declared dead, two others were admitted to the hospital with burn injuries.

Advertisement

“Today morning, at 09:00 am, a PCR call was received in Police Station Shastri Park that a fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park. Police rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. A total of 9 persons were involved in the incident," police said in a statement.

Among the six decease, four are adult males, one adult female and one toddler. A 15-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are being treated at the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after post-mortem today. Further investigation is on.

Read all the Latest India News here