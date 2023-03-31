Home » India » Delhi: 6 Shastri Nagar Residents Killed as Mosquito Coil Turns Room into Gas Chamber

Delhi: 6 Shastri Nagar Residents Killed as Mosquito Coil Turns Room into Gas Chamber

The inmates of the house lost consciousness due to toxic fumes caused by the burning and later died due to suffocation

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 12:11 IST

New Delhi, India

The Delhi family lost consciousness due to toxic fumes caused by burning the mosquito coil. (Shutterstock)
The Delhi family lost consciousness due to toxic fumes caused by burning the mosquito coil. (Shutterstock)

At least six people of a family, including a toddler, were found dead in their house in Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Friday morning. As per prima facies, the deceased died due to suffocation, police said.

As per police, the initial investigation suggested that the burning mosquito coil had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night. “The toxic fumes caused house inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation," said an official.

A total of nine people were present in the house when the incident happened. While six were declared dead, two others were admitted to the hospital with burn injuries.

Advertisement

“Today morning, at 09:00 am, a PCR call was received in Police Station Shastri Park that a fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park. Police rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. A total of 9 persons were involved in the incident," police said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

Among the six decease, four are adult males, one adult female and one toddler.  A 15-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are being treated at the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after post-mortem today. Further investigation is on.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 31, 2023, 11:21 IST
last updated: March 31, 2023, 12:11 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+23PHOTOS

Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday Among Stars At Dior Show In Mumbai, See Pics

+21PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About