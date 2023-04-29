Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Delhi: A Section of Airport Metro To Remain Shut For 2 Hrs on Sunday | Check Timings

Delhi: A Section of Airport Metro To Remain Shut For 2 Hrs on Sunday | Check Timings

Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning of April 30 due to scheduled track maintenance, officials said.

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 11:14 IST

New Delhi, India

The maintenance will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section from 5:30 am to 7:30 am (Photo: Wikipedia)
The maintenance will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity section from 5:30 am to 7:30 am (Photo: Wikipedia)

Commuters in Delhi-NCR may face some inconvenience on Sunday as Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Airport Express Line for two hours in the morning due to scheduled track maintenance. As per officials, the maintenance will be undertaken between the Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Aerocity sections from 5:30 am to 7:30 am.

However, when the maintenance is underway on the other track, metro trains will run on a single line between Dhaula Kuan and Airport (T-3) metro stations, they said.

Normal train movement will be maintained from Airport to Dwarka-21 and Dhaula Kuan to New Delhi sections, the DMRC said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

Due to this, trains will be available with increased headway on the Airport Express Line originating from both ends, officials said.

Passengers availing Airport Express Line services during these hours are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Normal train movement on the entire Airport Express Line should be available after 7:30 am as per the regular time table, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 29, 2023, 10:59 IST
last updated: April 29, 2023, 11:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures