Bhajanpura Murder: Amazon Manager Killed Over Road Rage, Say Cops; Main Accused, One Other in Custody

A day after a 36-year-old manager at Amazon was shot dead in Delhi’s Bhajanpura, the main accused and another suspect, both aged 18, were arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday. The victim, Harpreet Gill, was shot dead in Delhi’s Subhash Vihar.

As per reports, the primary suspect has been recognized as Mohd Sameer, who also goes by the alias Maya. Additionally, the other individual involved has been identified as Bilal Gani. It has been confirmed by the authorities that both suspects are 18 years old.

One of the suspects was detained from near Signature Bridge at around 2am today. Cops have revealed that the arrested individual, along with his four associates, was engaged in a road rage with the victim.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is actively working to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the incident.

In the Bhajanpura shooting, another person was injured and was admitted to a hospital. The assailants, five youths on two-wheelers, fired at them without any provocation before swiftly fleeing the scene.

Why Was The Amazon Manager Killed

The two (the victim and his maternal uncle) were on a motorcycle when the assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire at them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

According to the police, accused Bilal Gani and his associates Mohammad Sameer (18), Sohail (23), Mohammad Junaid (23) and Adnan (19), were partying in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura.

Around 10:30 pm, they decided to step out for a ride on two scooters. They stopped at a few places and finally started riding on a narrow lane where and two bikes cannot cross, Tirkey said.