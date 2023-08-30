Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » 36-Year-Old Senior Manager At Amazon Shot Dead by 5 in North East Delhi's Bhajanpura

36-Year-Old Senior Manager At Amazon Shot Dead by 5 in North East Delhi's Bhajanpura

Amazon Manager Shot Dead: Police said five youths on two-wheelers opened "unprovoked firing" at the deceased and one more person before fleeing the spot

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 11:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The man was shot in the head in North East Delhi's Bhajanpura area.
A 36-year-old man working as a senior manager in Amazon was shot dead in Subhash Vihar area of North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura after five youths on two-wheelers opened “unprovoked firing" at them before fleeing the spot, police said on Wednesday.

Another man was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Singh and was declared brought dead at hospital. Hospital’s report said he died of gun shot injury to head, with the entry wound on the right side behind ear – exit on the other side.

The injured – Govind Singh (32) – runs a momo place, police said. He has been referred to LNJP.

It was found that Harpreet and Govind were on their bike near Gali No. 8 when five boys on a scooty and a bike intercepted them. The assailants opened unprovoked fire and ran away from the spot, police said on Wednesday.

CCTV in the area is being scanned. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits. The real reason behind the firing incident is being ascertained. Case of murder has been registered. Further investigation is in progress," Delhi Police added.

“He was shot in the head, we rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. My uncle’s son was also shot in the head, but he is fine. We don’t know who they were," maternal uncle of the deceased said.

    first published: August 30, 2023, 10:26 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 11:13 IST
