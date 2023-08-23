Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Home » India » Delhi BJP Seeks Gahlot's Resignation for Having Officer Accused of Rape as OSD when He Was WCD Minister

Delhi BJP Seeks Gahlot's Resignation for Having Officer Accused of Rape as OSD when He Was WCD Minister

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the officer charged with raping a minor was serving as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Gahlot when he was the Women and Child Development (WCD) minister

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 15:01 IST

New Delhi, India

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP leader over the issue (File Pic/ANI)
No immediate reaction was available from the AAP leader over the issue (File Pic/ANI)

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest on Wednesday near minister Kailash Gahlot’s residence in Civil Lines here, demanding his resignation for having an officer accused of rape with a minor as his OSD when he held the Women and Child Development portfolio.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the officer charged with raping a minor was serving as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Gahlot when he was the Women and Child Development (WCD) minister.

The officer now arrested and suspended from the post of deputy director of WCD department was “handpicked" by Gahlot, the BJP leaders alleged.

Advertisement

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP leader over the issue.

The officer, Premoday Khakha, was deputed as OSD to then WCD minister Kailash Gahlot on March 29, 2022. He was relieved from the duty of OSD to WCD minister on March 10, 2023, after the portfolio was handed over to another minister of Delhi government Atishi, official documents showed.

top videos
  • India Lands On Moon: Koi… Mil Gaya, Rocketry-The Nambi Effect & Other Space Films Made In India

    • Khakha was suspended following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s order on Monday.

    Later, police arrested the WCD officer and his wife after questioning them and recording the statement of the survivor.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 23, 2023, 15:01 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 15:01 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App