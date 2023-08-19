Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Delhi-bound Air India Flight Suffers Delay Due to Technical Snag

Delhi-bound Air India Flight Suffers Delay Due to Technical Snag

The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline ”accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew,” an Air India official said.

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 23:54 IST

Chennai, India

(File photo)
(File photo)

A New Delhi-bound Air India flight suffered a delay on Saturday due to a "last-minute technical snag" but alternative arrangements were made for the waiting passengers, an official said.

The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline "accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," an Air India official said.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • "Passengers (about 166 of them) have been accommodated in the evening flight set to depart at 9 PM. Meanwhile, passengers were served meals and refreshments and offered hotel accommodation as well," the official added.

    However, sources said that citing the prolonged delay, 64 passengers left the airport.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: August 19, 2023, 23:54 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 23:54 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App