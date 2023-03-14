Home » India » Delhi Boy's Body Dumped by Friends After He Dies in Road Accident, 3 Arrested

Delhi Boy's Body Dumped by Friends After He Dies in Road Accident, 3 Arrested

According to police, the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in met with an accident in which one of them was injured and later died

Curated By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 10:03 IST

New Delhi, India

The auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons, the police said. (Representative image/Shutterstock)
A boy’s body was dumped in an underpass in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area by his three friends after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

“The injured boy died later. He was then taken from the spot in the same auto-rickshaw by his three friends, However, instead of taking him to a hospital, they dumped him at an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area," a police officer said.

The auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons, the police said.

“All three of them have been arrested and an investigation is underway," the officer added, as per the report.

Further details are awaited.

first published: March 14, 2023, 09:57 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 10:03 IST
