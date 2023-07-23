Caught on Cam: Bull Attacks and Injures Riders on Bike in Delhi's Geeta Colony | WATCH

Riders on a two-wheeler were injured in an attack by a bull that wreaked havoc in East Delhi, officials said on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The video of the incident, which took place on Friday and was captured on CCTV, shows a bull on a busy road in Geeta Colony. A two-wheeler is seen attempting to maneuver around the animal when it suddenly turns towards them and attacks. As a result, the driver and the person riding pillion fell off and were seen lying on the road, with their scooter nearby.

While an ANI report has said a rider was injured, other reports have claimed that the victims were a mother and child.

After the incident, bystanders quickly rushed to assist the injured and attempted to scare away the bull. However, as people tried to drive the animal away, it became agitated and started attacking others as well.

Amid the efforts to drive the bull away, another person also fell to the ground. Eventually, the locals pelted stones at the animal, causing the bull to run away.