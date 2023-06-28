Delhi's 3rd Heist in 10 Days; Businessman Robbed Of Rs 4 Lakh at Kashmere Gate | WATCH

Merely three days after the shocking day-light robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi, another heist was pulled by miscreants in the national capital’s Kashmere Gate area, late on Tuesday evening.

This time, two bike-borne men rob a businessman, taking away his scooter with around Rs 3 lakh cash.

“Information was received that around Rs 4 lakhs have been looted from a businessman in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area last evening. The investigation is being done," Delhi police said in a statement.

According to police, the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend to a phone call when the culprits came there in a scooty and took away the money. The businessman is a resident of Shahdara in east Delhi.

The robbery was caught in security cameras installed in the area, where robbers can be seen escaping on the victim’s scooter.

This is the third such robbery case reported in Delhi in the past 10 days, despite Delhi Police intensifying its night patrolling with senior officers keeping a strict vigil in a bid to contain street crimes.

Merely three days before on June 24, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

The CCTV camera footage received by the Delhi Police showed four motorcycle-borne men intercepted the car and robbed the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, and his associate at gunpoint.

So far seven people have been arrested in connection with the robbery, police said on Tuesday.

Another heist was reported on June 19, when three miscreants allegedly looted Rs 1 lakh from a person in the Mandoli area.