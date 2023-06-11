Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » Delhi-Chennai Indigo Flight Returns to IGI After Takeoff Due to Engine Snag; All Passengers Safe

Flight 6E-2789 had taken off at 9:46 pm with over 230 people on board. Minutes after the take-off, the flight suffered a snag in the engine and was forced to return

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 10:08 IST

Delhi, India

The flight made a safe emergency landing at 10:39 pm at the Delhi IGI airport. (Representational Image/IANS)
An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight safely returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off following a snag in the engine on Saturday night, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Flight 6E-2789 had taken off at 9:46 pm with over 230 people on board. Minutes after the take-off, the flight suffered a snag in the engine and was forced to return. The flight made a safe emergency landing at 10:39 pm at the Delhi IGI airport. All passengers were reported to be safe. More details are awaited.

In a similar incident, a Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet flight was forced to return to the IGI airport due to a false warning in the cockpit, earlier this year in April.

    • “On April 18, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned back to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit," the airline said in a statement.

    ALSO READ: Srinagar-bound SpiceJet Flight Returns to Delhi Airport Due to False Warning in Cockpit

    first published: June 11, 2023, 09:51 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 10:08 IST
