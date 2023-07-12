Chopped into Several Pieces, Body of Woman Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover in Delhi

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces, near Geeta Colony flyover area. A team of police is present at the spot and investigating the matter.

Director General of Police of North Delhi said that the body parts have been found in two different places near Geeta Colony flyover in Janmuna Khadar area. He said that prima facie the body is of a person aged between 35 and 40 years. The DCP further said that they are searching the area for more evidence, while forensic teams are examining the parts.

Advertisement

The shocker from the national capital comes a month after a body of a Mumbai woman was cut into dozens of pieces by her live-in partner. The accused of the infamous Mira Road murder case had kept victim Saraswati Vaidya’s body parts in three buckets and vessels in his kitchen.

Police said that he boiled and minced some of the pieces and dumped them secretly. Sane, 56, also applied an oil on the body pieces to prevent stench spreading, according to police. A report in The Indian Express had quoted a senior officer as saying that Sane had cut the body into more than 20 pieces.

In May last year, a resident of Vasai near Mumbai, Aaftab Poonawala, had allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi and chopped her to pieces. A report in Times of India quoted its sources as saying that Aaftab cut most of the body into pieces in the flat’s bathroom the night of the murder.