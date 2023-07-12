Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Chopped into Several Pieces, Body of Woman Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover in Delhi

Chopped into Several Pieces, Body of Woman Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover in Delhi

Geeta Colony Murder: Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces, near Geeta Colony flyover area.

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Geeta Colony Murder: A team of police is present at the spot and investigating the matter. (ANI)
Geeta Colony Murder: A team of police is present at the spot and investigating the matter. (ANI)

Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces, near Geeta Colony flyover area. A team of police is present at the spot and investigating the matter.

Director General of Police of North Delhi said that the body parts have been found in two different places near Geeta Colony flyover in Janmuna Khadar area. He said that prima facie the body is of a person aged between 35 and 40 years. The DCP further said that they are searching the area for more evidence, while forensic teams are examining the parts.

Advertisement

The shocker from the national capital comes a month after a body of a Mumbai woman was cut into dozens of pieces by her live-in partner. The accused of the infamous Mira Road murder case had kept victim Saraswati Vaidya’s body parts in three buckets and vessels in his kitchen.

Police said that he boiled and minced some of the pieces and dumped them secretly. Sane, 56, also applied an oil on the body pieces to prevent stench spreading, according to police. A report in The Indian Express had quoted a senior officer as saying that Sane had cut the body into more than 20 pieces.

In May last year, a resident of Vasai near Mumbai, Aaftab Poonawala, had allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi and chopped her to pieces. A report in Times of India quoted its sources as saying that Aaftab cut most of the body into pieces in the flat’s bathroom the night of the murder.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • He ensured the parts were very small and didn’t resemble a human body. Not only that, he also burnt the fingers and nails, the report stated.

    (details awaited)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 12, 2023, 11:04 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 12:17 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App