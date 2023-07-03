Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Delhi: Class 8 Student Dies After Being Hit by Truck in Nangloi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh, said a PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Nangloi police station around 12.30 pm. The body has been sent for post-mortem to the SGM Hospital.

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, India

A Class 8 student of a government school died after he was hit allegedly by a truck while crossing a road in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when Mani Ram was returning home from school and was hit allegedly by the truck. The boy died on the spot, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said a PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Nangloi police station around 12.30 pm.

On reaching the spot, the police found the victim lying dead, Singh said, adding that the spot was inspected by forensic experts and a crime team.

The accused truck driver has been apprehended and the offending vehicle has been seized, the DCP said.

    • A case has been registered under 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, he added.

    The body has been sent to the SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri for post-mortem, following which it will be handed over to the boy’s family, the DCP said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 03, 2023, 17:24 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 17:24 IST
