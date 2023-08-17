Delhi: Class 6 Student Hospitalised After Teacher Slapped Him for Not Bringing Hindi Textbook

A student was hospitalised after he was allegedly slapped by his school teacher in northeast Delhi for not bringing his Hindi book to school.

The victim, 12-year-old Arbaz, is a resident of Mustafabad and is a class six student at a government school in the Tukmirpur area. He was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital days after he was slapped by the school teacher. His condition is said to be deteriorating.

The teacher, Sadul Hasan, was booked based on a complaint by the student’s father and was arrested later. However, he is currently out on bail.

Advertisement

A case was registered against Hasan under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday at the Dayalpur police station, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the teacher got angry as the boy had forgotten to bring his Hindi textbook to school. When the boy was going out of the class, Hasan stopped him from leaving and slapped him.

The police said that the accused had also allegedly pressed the victim’s neck.

The police also added that the boy has been suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nervous system – the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord.

The boy’s father, Mohammad Ramzania told that his son is the youngest among six siblings and was a ‘very healthy child’ who went to school on a regular basis prior to the incident.

Advertisement

He also said that the child has now been put on ventilator and the doctors have been trying their best.