Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » Delhi CM Calls First Meeting of NCCSA to Discuss Disciplinary Action Against Officer: Sources

Delhi CM Calls First Meeting of NCCSA to Discuss Disciplinary Action Against Officer: Sources

The NCCSA was formed by the Centre through an ordinance on May 19, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 15:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The NCCSA headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also includes Delhi chief secretary as its member (File photo: PTI)
The NCCSA headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also includes Delhi chief secretary as its member (File photo: PTI)

The first meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority, NCCSA, constituted through an ordinance by the Centre, has been convened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 20, sources in the government said.

The meeting will discuss disciplinary action against an official, they claimed.

The NCCSA was formed by the Centre through an ordinance on May 19, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, whereby the elected government in Delhi was given executive control over the services matters, including transfer and posting of bureaucrats under it.

Advertisement

The NCCSA headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also includes Delhi chief secretary as its member and principal secretary (Home) as its member secretary.

The transfer and postings of IAS officers which were earlier decided by the services department under the jurisdiction of Lieutenant Governor, will now be dealt by the NCCSA, according to the ordinance.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs moved 10 IAS officers of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre to Delhi whose postings are yet to be decided by the newly formed NCCSA.

It was, however, not clear whether the NCCSA will take up the matter of posting of IAS officers in its first physical meeting, officials said.

The decision of the NCCSA approved by its three members are to be sent to the Delhi LG for his nod. The LG may return the file for transfer postings to the NCCSA for reconsideration, if he is not in agreement with its recommendations, or he may take his own independent decision which will be final, as per the ordinance.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Kejriwal had termed the ordinance a “direct challenge to the majesty and power of Supreme Court", and asserted to contest it in the apex court when it resumed after the summer break.

    There are several vacancies of senior officers in Delhi government, due to a transfer of the incumbents, including secretary of urban development department, chief executive officer of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, secretary of IT department, and special commissioner of food and civil supplies department.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 15:55 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 15:55 IST
    Read More