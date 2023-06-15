WATCH | 3 Injured as Students Use Wire to Escape Fire at Mukherjee Nagar Coaching Centre in Delhi

Dramatic visual emerged on Thursday after when students used wires to go down the third floor of a coaching institute after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. At least 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site, while rescue operations are underway.

Sources told News18 that fire has been doused, and now combing operation will take place. Delhi DCP Suman Nalwa said that a couple of students injured were sent to a nearby hospital. However, no severe damages or threat to life was reported.

“The fire was spread in just one metre but the panic started due to the smoke. However, no person was injured due to the fire. Those jumping out of the window sustained minor injuries," the officer added.

A fire safety audit of the building will be done too as many constructions in Delhi do not comply with fire safety norms. Fire safety measures include those that are intended to prevent the ignition of an uncontrolled fire and those that are used to limit the spread and impact of a fire.

It is advised that buildings must at least have fire extinguishers and smoke alarms. For high-rise buildings, it is advised that an escape plan is put in place in advance.