Delhi College Student Accuses Senior of Harassment, Attempts to Kills Self

The police on Saturday received information about the student from the hospital where she was admitted

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 14:31 IST

New Delhi, India

The woman was examined and doctors observed two self-inflicted injuries on her left forearm (Representational Image/PTI)
A second-year college student attempted to kill herself by slashing her wrist over alleged harassment by her senior in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday received information about the student from the hospital where she was admitted. The student told them that she inflicted the injuries because of harassment by her senior.

The woman was examined and doctors observed two self-inflicted injuries on her left forearm, a senior police officer said.

She did not give a statement and told the police that she would provide one after discussing the matter with her guardians, he said.

Once her statement is recorded, further legal action will be taken accordingly, the police said.

first published: April 30, 2023, 14:31 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 14:31 IST
