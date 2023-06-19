Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainYoga and BenefitsAdipurush RowBhopal News
Home » India » Delhi: Cons Posing as Drug Enforcement Officials Dupe US Citizens of $20 Million, Arrested

Delhi: Cons Posing as Drug Enforcement Officials Dupe US Citizens of $20 Million, Arrested

The arrested accused duped several US citizens of more than $20 million by posing as senior Drug Enforcement Agency officials, a police officer said on Sunday

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 10:39 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused were sent to five days of police remand. (Representational image/PTI)
The accused were sent to five days of police remand. (Representational image/PTI)

Delhi police arrested three people, including the main accused in connection with a fraud case involving US citizens. The arrested accused duped several US citizens of more than $20 million by posing as senior Drug Enforcement Agency officials, a police officer said on Sunday.

According to an ANI report, the main accused has been identified as Partha Marker. Delhi Police Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said the accused mainly operated from Uganda and Ahmedabad and other parts of India, adding that Marker was arrested along with his criminal syndicate mastermind Vishal Mehta and two of his associates.

top videos
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash
  • Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Speaking to ANI, Dhaliwal said, “We received input from the FBI that an individual named Parther Marker defrauded several US citizens of more than 20 million dollars by posing as a senior Drug Enforcement Agency official. He was mainly operating from Uganda and Ahmedabad and other parts of India. He was arrested along with his criminal syndicate mastermind Vatsal Mehta and two of his associates."

    The accused were sent to five days of police remand, he added. Further investigation into the case is underway.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 19, 2023, 10:39 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 10:39 IST
    Read More