Delhi: Cons Posing as Drug Enforcement Officials Dupe US Citizens of $20 Million, Arrested

Delhi police arrested three people, including the main accused in connection with a fraud case involving US citizens. The arrested accused duped several US citizens of more than $20 million by posing as senior Drug Enforcement Agency officials, a police officer said on Sunday.

According to an ANI report, the main accused has been identified as Partha Marker. Delhi Police Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said the accused mainly operated from Uganda and Ahmedabad and other parts of India, adding that Marker was arrested along with his criminal syndicate mastermind Vishal Mehta and two of his associates.