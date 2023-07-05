Delhi Cop's Wife Hits 4 People With Car Outside AIIMS; Case Registered

Four people were injured after being hit by a car allegedly being driven by the wife of a Delhi Police inspector outside AIIMS in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday around noon, information was received from security guards of AIIMS regarding an accident that took place near gate number 6A and 6B of the hospital, they said.

Police reached the spot where a Ford Ecosport car was found. It was revealed that the vehicle was being driven by one Vipin Singh, the wife of an inspector posted in the Delhi Police.

Later, police visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre where injured persons — Gaurav (22), his wife Ritika (21), residents of Trilokpuri, Nishant (27), a resident of Lal Kuan, and Ranveer (57), a resident of Noida — were being treated, a senior police officer said.