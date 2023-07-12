Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Delhi Court Awards 10-yr Jail to 4 IM Operatives for Conspiring to Carry Out Terrorist Attacks Across Country

The NIA had lodged a case in September 2012 under Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against government of India) and 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the IPC

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 19:37 IST

The court passed the order noting that the accused had pleaded guilty on July 7. (Shutterstock)
A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives to 10 years in jail for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the government by carrying out terrorist attacks across the country in 2012.

Special Judge Shailender Malik awarded the punishment Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman under various sections of the IPC and the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court passed the order noting that the accused had pleaded guilty on July 7.

The special court had convicted them on July 10.

The NIA had lodged a case in September 2012 under Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against government of India) and 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the IPC.

    • They were also charged under sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruiting persons for terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terror organisation) of the UAPA.

    The charges carry a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 18:49 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 19:37 IST
