Liquor Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till May 23

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody in the ED case of excise policy matter till May 23.

The Former Deputy CM was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9 from Tihar Jail and he is currently in judicial custody. He tendered his resignation from all the posts soon after.

51-year-old Sisodia, who held important portfolios like Education and Excise at the time, was first arrested by the CBI, which is also probing this case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday named Sisodia in a fresh charge sheet linked to money laundering.

This is the fifth charge sheet or prosecution complaint filed in the case by the ED before a designated special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi.

The agency has called Sisodia a “key conspirator" in this case.

The probe agency also arrested 11 other accused. So far, 12 arrests have been made for the alleged liquor policy scam.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

