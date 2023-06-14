Delhi: Crane Operator Dead as Portion of Flyover Under Construction Collapses

A crane operator died on Wednesday when a portion of a flyover under construction collapsed near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi, police said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

Siddhant, Navya On Movie Date | Kaushals Wish Sharvari On B'day | Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Team Up

Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe

Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?

Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the person was injured when a span of the flyover near Samalkha collapsed.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police added.