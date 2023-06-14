Delhi: Crane Operator Dead as Portion of Flyover Under Construction Collapses

Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the person was injured when a span of the flyover near Samalkha collapsed

PTI

June 14, 2023

New Delhi, India

(Representational Image/ANI)

A crane operator died on Wednesday when a portion of a flyover under construction collapsed near National Highway-48 in southwest Delhi, police said.

    • Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the person was injured when a span of the flyover near Samalkha collapsed.

    He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    June 14, 2023
