Home » India » Delhi Doctor Accused of Molesting Four-year-old Girl, Arrested

Delhi Doctor Accused of Molesting Four-year-old Girl, Arrested

In her complaint filed a day after the incident, the victim’s mother said she took her daughter for a check-up at a clinic in her locality after the minor complained of stomach pain.

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 15:16 IST

New Delhi, India

The victim's mother said she took her daughter for a check-up at a clinic in her locality after the minor complained of stomach pain. (Photo for representation.)
The victim's mother said she took her daughter for a check-up at a clinic in her locality after the minor complained of stomach pain. (Photo for representation.)

A four-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 55-year-old doctor at a clinic in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police said on Tuesday. The accused doctor has been arrested, they said.

According to the police, the alleged incident occurred on Sunday.

In her complaint filed a day after the incident, the victim’s mother said she took her daughter for a check-up at a clinic in her locality after the minor complained of stomach pain.

After entering the clinic, the woman remembered that she had forgotten her purse and went outside to get it. When she returned, she saw the doctor putting his hand inside her daughter’s dress and touching her inappropriately, the woman alleged.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitender Kumar Meena said, "Based on the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code." "The accused doctor has been arrested and the matter is being investigated," he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: March 28, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 15:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!