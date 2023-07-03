'Nothing Detected': Delhi Police on Drone Over PM Modi's Residence

Delhi Police received a call on Monday morning regarding the sighting of a drone over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, which is a no-fly zone. Police received the call at around 5 am.

Special Protection Group (SPG) informed the Delhi Police about the drone sighting, after which cops rushed to PM Modi’s residence immediately but did not find anything.

“Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister’s residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. An investigation is underway," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

DCP, New Delhi also confirmed that information was received at the NDD control room regarding an unidentified flying object near the prime minister’s residence.

“Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, but they also didn’t detect any flying object near PM’s residence," he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s residence is located at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The official name of the prime minister’s residence is Panchavati and it remains closed to the general public.