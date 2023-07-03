Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » 'Nothing Detected': Delhi Police on Drone Over PM Modi's Residence

'Nothing Detected': Delhi Police on Drone Over PM Modi's Residence

PM Modi Delhi House: Police arrived at the scene immediately after being apprised of the possible drone sighting but did not find anything out of the ordinary in the vicinity

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 09:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Police said Air traffic control room (ATC) was contacted but they didn't detect any such flying object near PM's residence. (File photo for representation)
Delhi Police said Air traffic control room (ATC) was contacted but they didn't detect any such flying object near PM's residence.

Delhi Police received a call on Monday morning regarding the sighting of a drone over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, which is a no-fly zone. Police received the call at around 5 am.

Special Protection Group (SPG) informed the Delhi Police about the drone sighting, after which cops rushed to PM Modi’s residence immediately but did not find anything.

“Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister’s residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. An investigation is underway," Delhi Police said in a statement.

DCP, New Delhi also confirmed that information was received at the NDD control room regarding an unidentified flying object near the prime minister’s residence.

“Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, but they also didn’t detect any flying object near PM’s residence," he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s residence is located at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The official name of the prime minister’s residence is Panchavati and it remains closed to the general public.

    • The prime minister’s residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg was designed between the 1920s and 1930s by architect Robert Tor Russell. He was a part of Edwin Lutyens’ team, the famous British architect who designed various government buildings in different parts of Delhi.

    Earlier this year in April, a drone was reportedly spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. The area also comes under the red, no-fly zone or no drone zone.

    first published: July 03, 2023, 09:09 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 09:51 IST
