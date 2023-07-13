Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against 5 Accused

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against five people, including director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd Rajesh Joshi and his employees Damodar Prasad Sharma and Prince Kumar

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 20:47 IST

New Delhi, India

They are all accused of diverting funds generated through the alleged scam for the Goa assembly election campaign of the AAP. (PTI file for representation)
The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against five people in the Delhi excise policy scam case in which former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said on Thursday.

This is the second supplementary charge sheet in the case, they said.  The five named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the supplementary charge sheet, filed before a special court here, include director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd Rajesh Joshi and his employees Damodar Prasad Sharma and Prince Kumar, the officials said.

The agency has also named the creative head of India Ahead News, Arvind Kumar Singh, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat, they said.

They are all accused of diverting funds generated through the alleged scam for the Goa assembly election campaign of the AAP, the officials said.

    • Rayat and Arvind Kumar Singh were arrested by the CBI in May, while Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and later granted bail by a special court. The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the case. AAP leader Sisodia and some others have already been charge sheeted by the agency.

    "During further investigation, alleged role of said accused was found in respect of transfer of ill-gotten money amounting to Rs.44.54 crore (approximate) to Goa through the Hawala channel," a CBI spokesperson said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 20:47 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 20:47 IST
