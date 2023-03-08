Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Summons KCR's Daughter For Questioning On Thursday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha for questioning in a Delhi excise money laundering case on Thursday, officials said. She has been asked to appear at the agency’s headquarters in the national capital on March 9.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader for over seven hours in Hyderabad, in connection with the case. Kavitha is also one of the representatives of the South Group which allegedly paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Kavitha’s summon comes after Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai was arrested in connection with the case on Monday night.

In the remand report filed in a Delhi court on Tuesday, the ED stated that Pillai, one of the key persons in the entire scam involving payments of huge kickbacks and the formation of the biggest cartel of the South Group, acted as the benami of Kavitha.

According to a source, she might be confronted with the Pillai -also from the South Group.

“The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora. Now, we will have to confront Pillai with Kavitha," the source said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also grilled for hours by the central agency in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders received through hawala channel from the South Group.

The source said that Kavitha will be confronted with statements of Sisodia.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Pillai to ED custody till March 13 and liquor baron Amandeep Dhall, also arrested in connection with the case, to judicial custody till March 21.

According to the agency, South Group comprises Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MP, Ongole), his son Raghav Magunta, K. Kavitha (MLC, Telangana) and others.

The group was being represented by Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinpalli and Butchi Babu.

