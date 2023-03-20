Delhi Liquorgate Case: Kavitha To Appear Before ED For Round 2 Of Questing Today

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, to join the second round of questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

According to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Ranjith Reddy, Kavitha will go to the ED office at 11:00 am today.

Kavitha was summoned by the probe agency for her second round of questioning on Thursday, which she skipped saying that she would reply through emails or question her at her own residence.

After that, the ED sent her another summon to join the investigation on March 20.

During her first appearance, the BRS leader was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who, according to the agency, had represented the South Group.

The group is alleged to have given kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders, which was allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

(With IANS inputs)

