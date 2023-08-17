Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Bawana; 5 Firemen Injured

A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and five firemen sustained injuries

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 18:03 IST

New Delhi, India

According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm (Image: IANS)
According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm (Image: IANS)

Five firemen were injured following a blast at a plastic factory in north west Delhi’s Bawana, officials said on Thursday. According to fire officials, the incident took place on Wednesday at 10.56 pm, and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    • The factory is situated at Sector-5 in Bawana Industrial Area. A blast occurred in the factory due to which the wall and gate collapsed, and five firemen sustained injuries, they said.

    “Dharamveer, Ajeet, Narender, Jaiveer and Vikas sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital and later discharged," an official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Sanstuti Nath

    first published: August 17, 2023, 12:27 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 18:03 IST
