Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Shoe Factory in Udyog Nagar, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar area on Sunday morning around 9:36 a.m. The fire officials have said that there were no loss of lives or injuries reported due to the incident.

As per the officials, 13 fire tenders reportedly rushed to the spot on recieving the information about the blaze and started an operation to douse the fire. As the fire tenders tried to bring the situation under control, dense smoke could be seen coming out. A Hindustan Times report quoted that the smoke was likely due to large amounts of inflammable materials stocked in these factories. The officials also added that the exact reason behind the fire and the loss of goods could not be ascertained but they are assuming that it could be due to a short circuit. The fire broke out at a footwear factory but there are several other factories that are located in that area.

As the firefighting operation continued, fire department officials, police as well as ambulances could be seen around the site.