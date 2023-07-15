Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At DCM Building in Connaught Place; 10 Tenders Rushed to Spot | WATCH

The blaze was reported from the ninth floor of a DCM building at the Barakhamba road.

A call regarding the blaze was received around 6:30 PM, and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A fire was reported at a DCM building in Delhi’s Connaught Place market on Saturday.

Videos showed fire tenders trying to douse the blaze amid heavy rains that lashed the national capital this evening.

This is a developing story, more details awaited